Emtee agrees to return ‘pilfered’ trust fund money

Multi-award-winning hip-hop phenomenon Emtee has undertaken to pay back the money he transferred from a family trust account without the consent of his estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy.This after Chinsamy, who acrimoniously separated from Emtee, successfully obtained an urgent court interdict to stop the recording superstar from depleting their estate and encumbering their assets ahead of their pending divorce.

