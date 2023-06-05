Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa bags best actress accolade

Actress and media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has bagged herself the best actress gong for her role on the series Four Walls.

The nine-part short film is created by Juvaiś Dunn, Menzi Mzimela and Kgosana Monchus. It follows Grace Molots, played by Mlotshwa, a married nurse from the township who feels trapped and at her wits end due to an abusive husband who has made her life a living nightmare. When she finally decides to kill the abusive husband, her house is invaded by thugs on the run from a cash-in-transit robbery gone wrong, taking her hostage.

The story provides insight on the systematic societal issue of gender-based violence (GBV) and how far the victims of GBV have to go to be heard and protected.

Taking to social media, Mlotshwa shared her gratitude and thanked everyone who helped her execute the role in the series.

“What a great pleasure to have won Best ATX Actress for the movie/short series Four Walls. Thanks to my producers, directors, fellow cast, and crew. It would have not happened without you,” she wrote.

