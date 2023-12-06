Andile Jali’s baby mama is ‘done dating soccer players’

Reality television star Dipuo Maloi, who has two baby daddies from Moroka Swallows – teammates Andile Jali and Lantshene Phalane – says she will no longer date soccer players.

Maloi revealed this on Showmax’s brand new reality series Sports Wives, which is an all-access look at the wives, girlfriends, and exes of sports stars.

“Dating soccer players is something I’m over [with]. I have a man in my life right now who is not a footballer and our relationship has been so peaceful with no drama and no stress,” she said.

Maloi says having two children with soccer players has resulted in people perceiving her in a certain way.

“They have already concluded that everything I have and own is because of the men I have dated. But that is not the case; I am a very independent woman and I’ve worked hard for every single thing I have.”

Sports Wives is the first Showmax Original reality show from Ndlovukazi Concepts and the producer has promised to show the ladies in their truest form without faking anything.

Nonhlanhla Dhlamini, executive producer and creator of the show, said: “We didn’t shy away from the realities of exes of professional athletes who have had to find their way after leaving the glitzy life of being girlfriends to soccer stars.

“This is explored through Dipuo Maloi, whose relationship with Andile Jali has been widely publicised by tabloids, including her Twitter spat with former Diski Divas’ Nonhle Ndala, who was Andile’s wife.”

We choose each other daily

Bomzi September a banking app manager is married to ex-footballer and now coach Thabo September. She doesn’t let anything interfere with her relationship with her husband; she’s very clear about what she requires in her marriage and she’s not afraid to express it.

“To make a marriage work, you and your partner need to choose each other daily. You have to make a choice whether or not you keep your marriage sacred. For as long as you do that, that’s when your marriage will work. With me and my husband, we choose each other daily and we are both very principled in our choices and morals.”

Sports manager, masseuse, and lecturer Christa Kgamphe-Jane is not used to being in the spotlight. It is usually her wife, Banyana Banyana player Refiloe Jane-Kgamphe, who gets attention from her legions of fans.

“I am not bothered by all the love Refiloe gets from her female fans. I actually love it. I mean she is very hot and seeing how much women want her makes me feel more proud that she’s mine.

“Another reason I’m not jealous is because I know who my wife is. The people who like her because of how she looks don’t know her the way that I do. It is honestly just flattering and I love how my wife respects the position she’s in and doesn’t let it get into her head.”

Dreams neglected

Clarrisa Manaças who was involved with former Springbok Lionel Mapoe, says she feels like she neglected her dreams and goals to make sure that he was happy and taken care of.

“All the ladies have something to share that is impactful. I want people to look at us and learn from our wins and mistakes.”

Tsholo Makgalemele-Mbane is married to Bambanani Mbane, who plays for Banyana Banyana. She shares that she is looking forward to viewers seeing a married lesbian couple on South African reality TV.

“We live in a country where same-sex marriage is legal, but people hardly ever see couples in their most authentic way. The show has given me an opportunity to show people the love my partner and I share. With that, I am hoping they learn something and ultimately see that we are just like everyone else. We go through ups and downs and we love each other, just like any other couple.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content