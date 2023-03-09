AB Dacosta Bids Farewell to POWER 98.7

South African broadcaster AB Dacosta is the latest radio personality to announce that he is leaving his job.

The POWER 98.7 weekend music show host for the last six years, released a statement on Thursday stating that since he’s achieved his goal of “creating a music radio product that is competitive beyond the stereotypes that come with hosting a music show on a talk radio station”, he can now leave.

Dacosta’s accolades include receiving the Best Music Radio Show nomination for POWER Weekend at the SA Radio Awards.

Coming from a campus radio station, UJFM, Dacosta reflected on his journey and said, the transition was not an easy one, but the station’s management stuck with him and allowed him to grow.

He expressed his gratitude to the listeners, whom he refers to as “Mei Chomi”, saying they had left a mark on his heart over the many years.

“To the big boss! You, ‘Mei chomi. There’s ‘My chommie, and there’s, ‘Mei chomi. I usually typed it as the latter because I wanted to create a phrase specific to our connection. Thank you mei chomi for making my time at POWER 98.7 a memorable one. The memories will live on forever,” he said.

AB Dacosta’s last show on POWER FM will be on March 18 (next Saturday).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB Dacosta (@ab_broadcaster)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author