Actress Buhle Samuels makes a return on ‘Muvhango’ Season 25

Actress Buhle Samuels is back on SABC 2’s weekday soapie Muvhango Season 25. She returns together with some other characters and new faces on the show.

Samuels plays the role of Matshidiso, who is known for her manipulative tactics, which she demonstrates in a seductive manner. She always gets her way in every situation that involves money and finds a way to maintain her lifestyle.

Mysterious Manditi enters the picture

The Muvhango viewers will also see the new character of Manditi, portrayed by Tshepo “Howza” Mosese. Manditi is woven from mystery, intelligence, ruthlessness, and charisma.

Mystery surrounds his past, creating an air of intrigue, with ruthlessness defining his actions, as he stops at nothing to achieve his goals.

On Friday’s episode, Sydney Ramakuwela makes a surprise appearance as Mulalo, the Royal outcast who comes back from Mauritius.

Mulalo is best known for his scheming, self-victimisation, and constant comparison to Azwindini. He feels he should also have a predominant role in the Mukwevho family.

Aubrey Mmakola, known for his character on Skeem Saam as private investigator Ramashala, joins Muvhango as Tshililo Netshitangane.

Troubled soul

At first glance, Tshililo is a spoilt rich kid who grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth. He is strong-willed, hard-headed, and very opinionated. But when one gets to know him better, a gentle but troubled soul emerges. His passion is music and events management, but he has no musical talent. He dreams of becoming the biggest booking agent for musicians.

Sinete Nemakonde joins the soapie from January 11 2024 as Reneilwe “Rene” Netshitangane.

Reneilwe is a resilient individual, shaped by the indomitable spirit of her alpha female mother.

Mother/daughter ‘powerhouse’

She is an elegant and stunning woman who turns heads when she walks without trying to put in an effort. Reneilwe carries herself with an innate poise that mirrors the refined upbringing she received.

Mudi Mudau will play the role of Nkele Dikeledi Netshitangane, Reneilwe’s mother, a top Limpopo businesswoman with ambitions to dominate the male-dominated construction industry.

She is an overbearing mother who smothers her daughter with love and money. Nkele has a dominant character, and she makes her presence felt without even trying when she enters a room.

