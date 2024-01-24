AKA would have said this is delicious – Musa Keys on Grammy nod

“This is another form of reassurance for my craft, believing that I can take it to the next level,” said the amapiano muso Musa Keys.

Grammy nomination

The record producer said this while addressing the media outside one of the the posh clubs in Sandton on Tuesday evening. He was celebrating his Grammy nomination.

The Vula Mlomo hitmaker is nominated for Best African Music Performance for his collaboration with Nigerian megastar Davido. They are nominated for their Afrobeat smash hit Unavailable. The muso, real name Musa Makamu, will be jetting off to LA in the US next week.

The Limpopo-born star had a close relationship with the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. He said that his friend would have been proud of this achievement.

Tribute and credit to AKA

“He would have said ‘this is delicious’,” he said, beaming with pride.

Elaborating more on AKA’s reaction, Musa said that he would have also said: “I told you my boy! I told you my boy!”.

“One thing that AKA said to me that I really took to heart, when we were chilling – he said ’you know boy why I love your music, it sounds delicious’.

“He said he loved my music because it is a flavour of everything. There is emotion, hype and hardness. I will keep that close to my heart.”

Musa stated boldly that regardless of the music he chooses to listen to, his music is the blueprint of “delicious music”.

Music that inspires, heals

While gathering himself, Musa said that he does not think that the absence of AKA affected him. But rather it inspired him and the kind of music he is currently working on.

“Whenever I listen to his music – I prefer driving around rather than sitting. I remember he tweeted ‘Are you trying to listen to me or my buzz? Or are you trying to drive around the city listening to my music?’.

“That is what I am all about – trying to make music that will have people driving around and playing my music. Instead of chilling at home and overthinking. No matter how hard life gets, you should be able to listen to my music and feel that everything will be okay.”

New project coming out

Musa could no longer bite his tongue, when he blurted out that he has a new project coming just after the Grammys.

He added that he is in his bad boy era. He name-dropped a few features on the album. J something, Felo and Ruger, a Nigerian artist, were the names he dropped.

His friend, AKA, was shot dead in February last year outside a nightclub in Durban. Police investigations are still continuing.

