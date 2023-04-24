Any similarities to ‘Smoke & Mirrors’ a pure coincidence – eMedia

eMedia has denied allegations regarding the new local drama series Smoke & Mirrors which replaced Imbewu: The Seed on the late-night prime-time viewing slot.

Media reports surfaced last week about the show being allegedly stolen from Tebogo Ramakgodi.

The channel said any alleged similarity to the show or many other dramas is purely coincidental.

The channel also confirmed that it received an unsolicited proposal from Ramokgodi who was the then series producer in September 2021.

“The idea was for a completely different show about a royal family and their celebrity couple friends grappling with their own sexual identities in the midst of change and a shifting power scale,” said the channel in a statement.

“The show and concept, like many other pitches, was not accepted. The title Smoke & Mirrors is not a unique name and is a general phrase used in everyday language and by many other producers for album and song titles, and also across many industries.”

Smoke & Mirrors currently shows on e.tv at 9pm Monday to Friday.

Also Read: Smoke and Mirrors’ lead actress Ayanda Bandla is a true inspiration

Ayanda Bandla on playing the leading lady on Smoke and Mirrors

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author