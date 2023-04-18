Awards ceremony shines light on thriving local comedians

Comedians, celebrities and fans of comedy gathered at the Galleria in Sandton at the weekend for the 10th edition of the Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.

The awards are held annually in celebration of thriving South African comedians who always leave fans in stitches.

Hosted by Loyiso Gola, the show awarded accolades to newbies in the industry, hall of fame, women in comedy, and comedian of the year.

Manuela Dias de Deus, the awards’ producer, said the event exists to celebrate comedians and comedic content creators.

“It’s about giving back to the industry and really using the awards as a platform to promote and support comedy in all its forms,” said De Deus.

“Most of the awards were presented by previous winners and wherever possible we’ve collaborated and consulted with the industry to make these awards happen.”

Taking home the biggest award of the night was comedian Robby Collins, who said he is grateful to be where he is, and noted that he started comedy when it was not relevant.

“To go to your mother and tell her that you want to pursue comedy was crazy when we were growing up,” said Collins.

“People used to make fun of the fact that I had no matric, but I am grateful that through this journey, I have met amazing people and we have become a big family.”

Durban-based comedian Nonto R walked away with Breakthrough Act of the Year award while Wazi M Kunene bagged the Newcomer Award.

Among other winners were Alan Committie, Johannesburg International Comedy Festival, Dillan Oliphant, Rory Petzer and Kagiso KG Mokgadi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robby Collins (@robbycollins_)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author