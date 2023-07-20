Bantwini, Maxwell and Shalamar headline DStv Delicious Festival

The lineup for the annual DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival has been announced.

Grammy award winner Zakes Bantwini and American sensation Maxwell have been billed as headline acts.

The 50-year-old, Gerald Maxwell Rivera, or Maxwell, rose to prominence following the release of his debut studio album Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite

This festival has become one of the hallmarks of the country’s summer festivities and celebrates 10 years this September.

The complete lineup for the two-day star-studded festival includes Tems, Shalamar, Incognito, Robert Glasper, Arrested Development, Oscar Mbo, Murdah Bongz, Christos, Joyous Celebration, DJ Lamiez, DJ Kent, Oskido, and many more.

Following last year’s installment of the festival, which had several hiccups, the DStv Delicious Festival has implemented several changes to make the process smoother. One of these changes is reduced capacity.

The event is still cashless and all bank cards will be accepted. Complimentary water will be made available at hydration stations.

Additional security will ensure safety throughout the day, and an increased bar frontage and food purchase points will be made available, to allow for quicker access and fewer queues.

There will also be a dedicated and separate Uber drop-off zone to ease congestion coming in or out of the venue, as well as an extended Astroturf in the Main Arena.

The festival takes place on September 23 and 24, 2023.

