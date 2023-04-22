Basadi in Music Awards to focus on developing emerging artists

Basadi in Music Awards which honours women in the music industry is back for the second installment.

This year it is also putting the spotlight on emerging artists.

CEO of the Basadi in Music Awards Hloni Modise-Matau said the awards will select five emerging artists working alongside music partner, Bridges For Music.

“It is really exciting that we are going to be doing the emerging artists category because that is the one that they are sponsoring, which is a first of its kind. It is going to support these artists because I am a firm believer in upliftment,’ said Modise Matau.

She added that there will be a few added surprises.

“We are looking at doing things differently this year, it’s going to be exciting. From a performance point of view we are looking for nice performances to go with our theme yet to be announced,” said Modise-Matau.

Modise-Matau said the special award category will be done through a public vote and the prizes include a music bursary at the Bridges Academy valued at R100 000, and industry mentorship, tools to help the winner to embark on the next step in their music career.

The awards will take place in August 2023 and the nomination process opened on Wednesday and will close on 2 June. At the end of June, the nominees will be announced.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author