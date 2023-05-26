BET Awards celebrates five decades of hip hop

The BET Awards 2023 will be celebrating five decades of hip hop at this year’s event. The awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, US, on Sunday June 25 on BET channel, and will repeat on June 26.

Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming & music strategy at BET, said they are thrilled to be back in LA for the BET Awards and to celebrate a huge cultural milestone.

“For five decades, hip hop has not only influenced American culture but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime. From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honoured to have always provided a platform for hip hop to thrive. We look forward to paying tribute to the pioneers and innovators as we amplify the new generation of hip hop artists like only BET can,” said Orlando.

Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager for Paramount Africa and Lead for BET International, added: “This year’s show will be a testament to the transformative power of this genre, showcasing the remarkable impact it has had on music, fashion, and society. We are excited to gather together to pay homage to the legends, recognise the emerging talents, and create a truly unforgettable experience that captures the essence of hip hop’s vibrant culture.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.