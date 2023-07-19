Betusile Mcinga extends helping hand to aspiring artists

South African multi award-winning gospel sensation Betusile Mcinga is extending a helping hand to aspiring musicians from his province of birth, the Eastern Cape.

Mcinga, who recently won Song of the Year at the Metro FM Awards for his song Ngena Noah, said the Battle of Municipalities Talent Search is a project he decided on because he is aware of how disadvantaged Eastern Cape is.

Speaking to Sunday World on Wednesday, the Zundithwale hitmaker said the talent search is only possible because his project sponsors believed in his vision.

He said he is looking for five vocalists and five groups that are passionate about gospel music and plan to take it to a higher level.

“We are looking for people who are going to take over when we leave the stage. With this project, we are hoping to discover the next Betusile or Lusanda Mcinga [his mother],” he said.

He added that activations for the talent search have resumed, noting that the project has been well-received.

He explained: “There is so much talent in the province, however, not many make it to the national level.

“The vocalists will get a chance to record two songs under our record label and in one song they will feature either myself or my mother. We will make sure that we record, promote, and market their songs to launch their music careers.

“The groups will take home equipment and instruments from Yamaha, to make sure that they do not have sound-related issues, that their performances and rehearsals are smooth.”

In March, Mcinga was honoured by the department of arts and culture in the province when it celebrated stars from Eastern Cape. Mcinga dedicated the award to his mother, a veteran gospel musician.

“This I dedicate to my mother, it’s going to join her collection. May God keep you so that you see your product rising against all odd,” he said at the time.

