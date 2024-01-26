‘Big Brother Mzansi’ fans want Bravo B, Makhekhe disqualified

The supporters of season four of Big Brother Mzansi, a 24/7 reality TV show, are demanding that two of the male competitors be eliminated.

Social media users have been sharing a video of Lindokuhle Nsele, better known as Bravo B, and Tshepo Tau, also known as Makhekhe, talking about how they need to F*c# either Liema or Zee because they were all drunk.

“I was planning that the girl who can let me smash is Mpumi, my homegirl, just to satisfy my …” said Bravo B.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Big Brother Mzansi said that they were aware of the alleged incident.

The production team investigates

“We are aware of the incident that transpired in the early hours of this morning in the Big Brother Mzansi house,” said the production team.

“We are currently investigating this matter and will provide an update in due course.”

Following threats from some fans to report the show to the BCCSA [Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa], others took to social media to beg the show’s production team to evict the two participants.

“Considering a woman was once raped on this very same show with all those cameras around,” a fan said, there is nothing to investigate.

“Before the Saturday night celebration, Biggie must take action regarding Makhekhe and Bravo B. I can’t imagine what’s going to happen after they get drunk at the party. The girls are not safe.”

Disruption of the norm

During a media briefing in December, Shirley Adonisi, the director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “Big Brother S’ya Mosha is a disruption of the norm.

“It means setting a new bar and being the most memorable season for disrupting and breaking away from what is expected.

“Viewers are familiar with what Big Brother is all about, and they know what to expect every season, or so they think.

“With this season, we are messing with those perceptions and blowing their expectations out of the water.”

Twists turns the order of the day in Big Brother Mzansi season four

