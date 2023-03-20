‘Big Brother Titans’ dream ends for three contestants 

The dream of being crowned the Big Brother Titans winner has come to an end for three contestants Blue Aiva, Nana, and Miracle OP after they were eliminated on Sunday.

This leaves the house with nine contestants with Ipeleng and Ebubu having already secured their spots in the finale.

Other contestants nominated and saved this week were Kanaga Jnr, Khosi, Yvonne, Tsatsii, and Thabang.

After being eliminated, Nana exited the house without saying goodbye to other housemates.

Hosts Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu were baffled by her choice to leave without hugging other contestants.

Nana said that she would miss Yvonne and Justin the most, insisting that it is where it starts and ends.

Asked about her feelings for Blaqboi, she responded: “I liked the boy at first, but he was my game. Unfortunately he fell into my trap. I liked him but no.”

After being voted out first, Blue Aiva, one of the most talked-about housemates, said despite wanting to stay until the end, she rocked her time in Biggie’s house.

Miracle OP told Lawrence and Ebuka that his house love Ipeleng came into his life out of nowhere.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author