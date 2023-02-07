‘Big Brother’: Two more housemates bite the dust

Another two contestants have exited the Big Brother show, leaving 20 housemates still locked in competition for the top prize.

Three weeks into the game, team Jaykay’s (Jaypee and Lukay) journey came to an end at the weekend when they were booted out.

Surviving eviction were Khosi and Miracle OP (Khosicle), Nana and Thabang (Thabana), Marvin and Yaya (Maya), as well as Blaqboi and Ipeleng (Blaqleng).

After being shown who had put her up for eviction, Jaypee said to Lawrence: “The only one I am surprised by is Nelisa. But I nominated [her] before, so I guess it’s karma.”

Lukay, the other half of Jaykay, was upbeat upon eviction, telling co-host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu: “There’s a silver lining to everything in life. To be taken out this early in the game means that I’m a challenge and a threat.”

For their wager, the housemates put on a cooking show, Titan Food Experience, which impressed Biggie enough for them to get their second win in a row.

On Monday night, the new head of house, Ebubu and Tsastii Royals, won the privilege and responsibility of the head of house challenge. Making it to the nominations list for eviction this Sunday are Jenni O and Mmeli (Jenne Li); Juicy J and Olivia (Juiovla); Blue Aiva and Kanaga Jnr (Kaniva); Khosi and Miracle OP (Khosicle); Nana and Thabang (Thabana); Nelisa and Yemi Cregx (Yelisa); and Justin and Yvonne (Juvone).

