‘Black Conversations’ returns in celebrating blackness

Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations which celebrates and embraces blackness, makes a return on Mzansi Magic for season 2.

The platform was launched in 2022 where influential personalities had the opportunity to share their life experiences surrounding unexplored topics.

The new season will tackle controversial points of conversation such as black spirituality, pride, mental health, love, storytelling, and success.

On the first episode on Thursday, the topic of black spirituality was led by Jackie Phamotse, who was joined by a diverse panel of personalities from different backgrounds.

The upcoming ‘Black pride’ will explore how black people embrace their blackness in a westernised society by exploring intelligence and beauty standards.

Tbose and Mapaseka Mokwele, who have been married for over 20 years, will talk about the evolution of black love in modern society and the issues they face in the black community as a couple.

Desire Markgraaf and Sello Maake ka Ncube will provide context on why black stories are not represented factually and told by those that know the truth.

Bonginkosi Dlamini, popularly known as Zola 7, will be sharing his journey in the entertainment industry.

Khensani Mkhombo, the Brand Manager for Castle Milk Stou, said they acknowledge the evolution and progression of culture to adjust to modern society.

“We want to inspire Africans to rediscover and reinvent their African traditions and culture in a modern world. Black Conversations is a platform that addresses unthinkable and uncomfortable conversations in our society and we hope to make an important role in re-inventing and progressing modern culture,” said Mkhombo.

