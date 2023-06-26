Bongani Bingwa unpeeled on ‘The Masked Singer’ SA

Media personality and Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa was the latest celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer South Africa. When Banana had to peel off his mask, none of them had an inkling that Bingwa would be the slick singing sensation hidden in the crazy costume.

After removing his mask, Bingwa spilled the tea about his rival on the detective panel. On Friday mornings, his radio audience preferred listening to Skhumba.

Speaking on the Masked Singer South Africa and all the secrecy involved, he said: “The idea of being picked up by a car, being covered so that nobody could see me, and when arriving, somebody is saying, ‘Banana on the move’, it was quite like something I had never experienced before.”

With Hippo, Rooster, Soccerman, and Banana being unmasked, Tree, Elephant, Warrior, Hippo, Watermelon, Sunflower, Doughnut, Lollipop, Rhino, Robot, Fox, and Lion will return for the next round.

The Masked Singer South Africa is screened on Saturdays at 6:30pm on SABC 3 and 8pm on SABC 1.

