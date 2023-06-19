Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather to visit Mzansi in July

Retired American boxing billionaire Floyd Mayweather will be coming to South Africa in July for his Motherland tour. Mayweather will be having the tour in both South Africa and Zimbabwe, where he will first tour Harare on July 13 and 14, then visit Johannesburg on July 15 and Durban on July 16 2023.

The news of his tour was shared by one of the promoters UFORYA Entertainment, which is a division of Universal Music Group, on their social media pages. Publicist Simphiwe Majola, who is also involved in the project, confirmed to Sunday World that Mayweather will be coming to the country. Majola said the retired boxer will share more details this week regarding his Motherland tour.

In December last year, Mayweather was scheduled to attend the “King MisuZulu International Boxing Tournament”, which was supposed to take place at the Moses Mabhida stadium. However, it never happened, as the organiser failed to pay his appearance fee.

