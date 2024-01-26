Bravo B disqualified from Big Brother Mzansi

Big Brother Mzansi season four contestant Lindokuhle Nsele, better known as Bravo B has been disqualified from the 24/7 reality show.

The decision to disqualify Bravio B comes after social media users circulated a video of Bravo B, and Tshepo Tau, also known as Makhekhe, talking about how they needed to F*c# either Liema or Zee because they were all drunk.

“I was planning that the girl who can let me smash is Mpumi, my homegirl, just to satisfy my …” said Bravo B.

On Friday Morning the production team said they were investigating the matter further and would make a decision.

“We are aware of the incident that transpired in the early hours of this morning in the Big Brother Mzansi house,” said the production team.

“We are currently investigating this matter and will provide an update in due course.”

Following threats from some fans to report the show to the BCCSA [Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa], others took to social media to beg the show’s production team to evict the two participants.

Multichoice in a statement on Friday evening said they had investigated the matter regarding a conversation between two housemates on Big Brother Mzansi which is currently airing on DStv channel 198.

“We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take Gender Based Violence seriously. The housemate that initiated and drove the conversation (Bravo B) has been disqualified from the game and the other housemate (Makhekhe) will face a reprimand from Big Brother with a social lesson on behaviour etiquettes.”

“Mzansi Magic will ensure that Makhekhe is coached to call out anyone who speaks or behaves in a derogatory manner,” reads the statement.

