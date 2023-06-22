‘Chicken’ and his mom bag their own reality show

KwaNjomane, a new 13-part reality show is set to challenge conventions and keep TV audiences glued to their screens with its enthralling exploration of love, taboo lives, and extraordinary spiritual encounters.

Each episode will follow the lives of the Mhlongos, led by the matriarch Smangele Mhlongo alongside her children and sister, who have long been stigmatised by their community due to their perceived unorthodox way of living.

The family believes in challenging societal norms and seeking answers while navigating the universal quest for love.

Matriarch Smangele is a strong and independent Gobela (a sangoma school head), who, together with her children, embarks on a journey that explores their sexuality, their spiritual encounters and uncovers universal truths about life.

Secrets, lies, reconciliation, and laughter are woven into their narrative, all while they confront the complexities of their desire for love.

Shirley Adonisi, director for local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “KwaNjomane is a ground-breaking reality show that will challenge viewers’ perceptions of what it means to be a family. This reality series, which pushes the boundaries of storytelling, will provoke thought and spark conversations. As a channel, we believe in the power of inclusive representation and thought-provoking content to capture viewers and foster understanding.”

Meet some of the Mhlongo family members

Sibonelo “Chicken” Mhlongo: Smangele’s second-born son, Sibonelo is a gay man who struggles with self-acceptance. He has been rejected by his extended family, and he is trying to find his place in the world. Sibonelo manages the family’s social media page and hopes to use the platform to raise awareness about LGBTQI+ issues.

Smangele’s second-born son, Sibonelo is a gay man who struggles with self-acceptance. He has been rejected by his extended family, and he is trying to find his place in the world. Sibonelo manages the family’s social media page and hopes to use the platform to raise awareness about LGBTQI+ issues. Hlengiwe MaMhlongo Ngubane: Smangele’s older sister, Hlengiwe, is a Christian and a single mother who is trying to raise her children to be good people but faces struggles like most single mothers do. Over and above this, she is trying to come to terms with some devastating news, and we follow her journey as she tries to deal with it all and uncover the truth.

KwaNjomane will premiere on Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163) on Saturday July 15 at 8pm.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.