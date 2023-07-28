Christall gets chance to learn and grow on ‘The Perfect Picture’

The second season of Canon’s photography-based reality TV series kicked off with a bang.

The 10 celebrities, who are all beginners in photography, took a step back to see if they’ve got what it takes to capture the perfect shot themselves.

In the first challenge, the resident judges were called to the stage before the contestants were presented with their first challenge.

Neo Ntsoma and Hilary O’Leary outlined what they expect from contestants, which is photography that reflects a narrative that’s easy to understand and relatable.

In their first challenge of the season, the contestants were tasked with taking a selfie from a bird’s-eye view.

Ahead of the competition, they were asked to collect items that represent their style and who they are.

Positioning themselves next to their treasures at home, they now had to take a flat-lay photo that featured their faces all in just 20 minutes.

It was announced that the winner of this challenge would have an advantage leading into the elimination challenge.

Appearing as a guest judge, wedding photographer Daniel West named Zahirah Marty the winner, giving her 75 out of a possible 100 points for nailing the composition, exposure, and focus aspects of the brief.

For challenge two, the contestants were tasked with capturing a portrait of a model.

West gave contestants an advice, telling them to focus on lighting, composition, and narrating the story through imagery.

However, there was a twist. The contestants were the models and were grouped into pairs and each received 20 minutes to take a portrait of the other.

Zahirah got to choose her partner and who the other contestants would partner with.

She chose Jonathan and paired Anele with Tshego, Gugu with Lasizwe, Nomvelo with Ivan, and Luyanda with Christall.

After 40 minutes of taking pictures and editing, the judges crowned Ivan the winner of episode one for his clever use of black and white renders that made Nomvelo’s eyes pop.

Unfortunately, Christall came in last, but the judges decided not to eliminate her, giving her a chance to learn and grow on the show.

This year’s contestants are Lasizwe, Gugu Khathi, Luyanda Mzazi, Zahirah Marty, Ivan Roux, Anele Zondo, Jonathan Boyton-Lee, Tshego Koke, Christall Kay, and Nomvelo Makhanya.

The series is hosted by the one and only Maps Maponyane.

