‘Clash of the Choirs’ South Africa returns after seven years

After a seven-year hiatus, Clash of the Choirs South Africa is making a return for season four. Mzansi Magic will be hosting the auditions in all nine provinces in South Africa.

The reality singing competition is based on the international format devised by Swedish singer Caroline af Ugglas and produced locally by Endemol South Africa.

Seven celebrity choirmasters will coach the choirs and prepare them for their battle to secure a spot in the top three to go into the final live show. South Africa then votes for their favourite amateur choir.

Sixteen or more individuals per province will get an opportunity to be part of a choir from all nine provinces.

he series will start on Mzansi Magic channel 161 on DStv on Sunday, September 24 at 6pm for 13 weeks. The winning choir receives the grand prize of R1-million and a generous donation to a charity of the winner’s choice.

These are the place where you people can go to audition:

• East London (Friday 21 July) – Miriam Centre Of Performing Arts (TODAY)

• Western Cape (Monday 24 July) – Good Hope Christian Centre (Choir Master Vusi Nova)

• Northern Cape(Friday 28 July)- NC Theatre

• Bloemfontein(Monday 31 July) – Pacofs

• North West(Monday 4 August)- Meropa Casino

• Limpopo(Friday 7 August) – Mmabatho Convention Cente

• Mpumalanga (Friday 11 August)- TBC

• Durban(Tuesday 15 August) – Playhouse

• Johannesburg (Saturday 19 August)- Urban Brew

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.