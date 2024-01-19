Countdown for 6th Joburg Film Festival has started

The Joburg Film Festival is back for its sixth edition this year, and the venues for the Youth and Audience Programme are officially open.

The festival will run from Tuesday, February 27 to Sunday, March 3. The event will bring together filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts for a celebration of storytelling through the art of film.

Over 60 feature titles

The sixth edition of the festival’s Film Programme will this year screen over 60 feature titles. It will also include a range of audience and industry initiatives and conversations. These will include the Industry Programme and the Youth and Audience Development Programme.

The Joburg Film Society and the JBX B2B Content Market will also be included. The festival’s ongoing vision is to prioritise the growth and development of young South African filmmakers.

As such, the Youth and Audience Programme will once again conduct and host a series of skills development and empowerment workshops.

Youth workshops

These will be for young film creatives and content creators in the province. The outreach programme will focus mainly on young filmmakers without formal film and television education, training and background.

They will be assisted in a comprehensive two-day format workshop. The sessions will provide insights into the various disciplines of filmmaking. Attendees will be provided with the opportunity to network with industry leaders.

These are the industry leaders who present and facilitate these sessions. The programme will conclude with a free screening of Four Walls at the end of the second day.

Joburg and Kagiso venues

The workshops will kick off at The Peoples Theatre at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein from 27 – 28 January. They will be followed by the second leg at the Gauteng Archives Centre in Kagiso, Mogale City from 10 – 11 February 2024.

The competition celebrates the natural creative talent of young filmmakers. It is open to all young aspiring African filmmakers based in South Africa.

They must be between the ages of 18 and 35 years. Filmmakers are urged to create and submit their own five-minute short film using the theme “The South Africa You Want to See – 30 Years on”.

