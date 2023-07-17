Curtain falls on ‘7de Laan’ after 24 years on screen

SABC2 and Danie Odendaal Productions have announced that South Africa’s most loved Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan will wrap up when season 24 comes to an end in December.

The soapie, which made its debut on SABC2 on April 4 2000, had viewers glued to their screens for the past 23 years.

Zooming in on the lives of those who stay in and around the community of 7de Laan in Hillside, a suburb, the soapie introduced much-loved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie, Emma, and the Meintjies family who became household names.

Originally presented in Afrikaans only, 7de Laan has gone through many transformations reflective of a changing society through the introduction of various dynamic characters, storylines and languages from other races and cultures, reflecting the rich diversity of South Africa.

Head of content for video entertainment at SABC, Lala Tuku, said: “SABC is proud to have worked with Danie Odendaal Productions and been part of the journey leading and producing the best Afrikaans soapie on local television for SABC2.

“7de Laan has penetrated the hearts of millions of South Africans. With iconic characters over the years, that still hold a place in the viewers hearts, powerful storylines crafted by a talented writing team engaged the audience on relevant topics.

“After more than two decades on air, the award-winning 7de Laan leaves a lasting imprint on the SA television landscape. SABC wishes all the dedicated and talented cast and crew of 7de Laan all the best on their future endeavours.

“It has been an honour and privilege to produce a show that has touched the lives of so many South Africans for over two decades.

“As we come to the end of this chapter, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated cast and crew who have poured their talent and passion into bringing the show to life.

“We also extend our deepest appreciation to the viewers and fans whose unwavering support has been the driving force behind our success.

“It is bittersweet to say goodbye, but we are filled with pride for the impact that 7de Laan has had on our society, addressing important social issues and fostering inclusively. The show has made its mark on South African television. Thank you for being a part of this remarkable journey with us.

The soapie had a hand assisting South Africans make the transition to a democratic state by dealing with issues such as inter-racial and homosexual relationships.

Over the years, it has also made a means to shine the light on social ills including gender-based violence, drug addiction, kidnappings and human trafficking.

In its trophy cabinet sits many awards won throughout its lifespan including the South African Film and Television Awards in the categories of best soapie.

It was also voted the Most Popular Soapie in the Royalty Soapie Awards in 2023 and won Outstanding Female Villain award, which went to Deirdre Wolhuter for her portrayal of Mariaan Welman.

