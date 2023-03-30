Davido to release ‘Timeless’ album

International Afrobeats star Davido is releasing his latest album “Timeless” on Friday.

He announced the news on Wednesday evening at the launch of an alcohol brand that he has partnered with.

The launch was held at the Leonardo in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The “Fall” hitmaker expressed his excitement to be in South Africa ahead of his album release.

This is despite him and his team being robbed in 2015 while they were in the country. The Nigerian-born musician said hosting a festival in South Africa was in his plans.

This comes after his fellow countryman Burna Boy headlined the Dstv Delicious festival in September last year.

“The last time I was here it was not nice however I am contemplating to come and host a festival here.

“Please make sure to get my latest album that will be dropping at midnight. It is almost time,” he said.

On the album, Davido has featured South African musicians like Musa Keys.

Davido will be joining Focalistic, Scorpion Kings, Major League DJz and Uncle Waffles at Praia Da Rocha Beach, Portimao, The Algarve in June for the Afro Nation festival.

