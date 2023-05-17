Deborah Cox, Musiq Soulchild confirmed for Mzansi concerts

Canadian Singer and Songwriter Deborah Cox will alongside Musiq Soulchild be headlining the Afro-Soul and R&B version of the Magic Music Sessions event in July.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at a press conference held at the Indaba Hotel and Conference Centre in Fourways.

The much-anticipated new shows which have been moved from May, are set to take place on July 27 at Grand West in Cape Town, and July 29 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Deborah Cox, who has five successful studio albums will deliver an exciting performance of her timeless and classic hits including Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here, Where Do We Go From Here, and We Can’t Be Friends just to name a few.

Musiq Soulchild, who has nine studio albums under his belt and is no stranger to South African fans, will perform his well-known hits such as Girl Next Door, Don’t Change and more of his recent offerings.

South African supporting acts that will be performing with these legends will be the talented and long-time beloved Vusi Nova and Ami Faku.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.