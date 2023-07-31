Deborah Cox show organisers apologise over event delay

Vertex Events have apologised to fans after making them wait for almost three hours on Saturday at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria for the Magic Music sessions.

Fans waited anxiously for the show to start at 6pm, and the opening acts for American R&B stars Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild were nowhere to be found. Local crooner Vusi Nova was supposed to be the opening act of the night, and songstress Ami Faku was to open for Musiq Soulchild.

In a statement, Vertex Events apologised for the unforeseen delay experienced during the highly anticipated Magic Music Sessions.

“Our team extends our sincerest apologies to all attendees, artists, and stakeholders who were affected by this unexpected inconvenience. The delay was caused by an unforeseen technical issue that arose during the set-up and execution of the event,” reads the statement.

They said despite rigorous testing and preparations, the issue was eventually rectified but it had already compromised the fans’ expectations.

Vertex Events Executive Director Thato Segaole said: “We extend our heartfelt apologies to all those affected by this issue. We value your continued support and understanding as we continue to strive for excellence in delivering unforgettable music experiences.

“At Vertex Events, we pride ourselves on delivering top-notch experiences to our valued patrons, and we deeply regret that we fell short of those expectations on this occasion. We understand the disappointment and frustration that this delay may have caused our passionate audience, and we take full responsibility for the inconvenience.”

In light of the delay and as a token of appreciation, Vertex is offering a 20% discount on their upcoming Magic Music Sessions shows. All ticket holders for the Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild Magic Music Sessions will receive this discount.

