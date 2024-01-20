DJ Cleo happily surprised by Tong Po late success

Multi-award-winning artist and producer DJ Cleo’s song Tong Po is blowing up a year later after its release.

Cleo, real name Cleopas Monyapao, dropped his Eskhaleni Streetwise Volume 1 album back in 2022. However, in a surprising turn of the events, the album’s single Tong Po is making big waves, even surpassing most of latest releases in the popular amapiano genre.

Sunday World caught up with the All-Star deejay on how the reception had been for his latest album.

“Lukewarm, hence the song is only picking up traction now a year later. But such is the industry of late. We are used to it. We keep gambling,” DJ Cleo said.

He added that he is not bothered by music charts as his passion is to create music.

“All else is a bonus, and I appreciate how Tong Po has been received. It’s a surprise to me [noting how the song is mesmerising music fans] because it’s an old song. On the other hand, I am also not surprised because when I pick the songs to be released, you pick songs you trust to have an impact.”

New collabs work magic

He continued: “On the album I’ve worked with Ceeka RSA of Mnike fame. I discovered him and we are a duo called CS MONKA. On Tong Po I’ve worked with King Zeph and K Shuga”.

With most of the songs blowing up after Tik-Tok challenges on social media, asked who does he attribute the success of the song to, Cleo said: “With the DJ duo 2 Face liking and playing it a lot, they pretty much started the trend around it especially with dance moves which have since transcended beyond our borders.”

DJ Cleo has also sprung into action with a line-up of gigs around the country, including a private event in Kimberley next weekend. He revealed that he’ll be dropping new music at the end of February and launch a podcast on March 1.

