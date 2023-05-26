Dj Luckeez journeys on with new music

Umhlobo Wenene Dj and producer Lucky “Luckeez” Matyholweni is going back to making music, and he says he received the affirmations to continue from his fans.

The Dlozi Lam hitmaker said he has always had a vision about the music he wanted to make but he was uncertain because he did not know if people were going to receive it well.

He will debut one of his new songs at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium on Saturday at the Umhlobo Wenene FM birthday celebration.

He took to social media to share that the much-anticipated song is titled Somebody’s Calling Me, and that it is a song about his freedom from an imaginary bondage.

“What makes me happy is that I finally make music that I have always wanted to make but was afraid that I will be judged.

“The love I have been receiving wherever I go [and] play made me feel free to be truly me,” said Matyholweni.

