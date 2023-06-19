Doctor Khumalo unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’

Soccer legend Doctor Khumalo is the latest celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer South Africa on Saturday night.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder became the third disguised A-lister asked to reveal his identity on The Masked Singer South Africa.

In the first episode of the reality TV show, which features big-name stars hidden in costumes, cutie-pie Zebra turned out to be chef extraordinaire The Lazy Makoti. The following week rugby giant Victor Matfield was unmasked as the tallest and most charming Rooster.

Unfortunately, the “balled” head of Soccerman had to roll off next, kicking the beloved 16V, Doctor Khumalo, out of the competition.

Nine of the show’s 16 masked performers have now earned their spots in the next round.

Tree, Elephant, Warrior, Hippo, Watermelon, Sunflower, Doughnut, Lollipop, and Rhino will return to keep the show’s panel of four detectives, the super fans, in the studio, and viewers at home guessing.

The unmasked Soccerman opened this week’s show with a rendition of Sipho Hotstix Mabuse’s smash hit Burn out.

The four detectives, J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba were impressed by the performance, but stumped by the performer’s identity.

Khumalo said being on the show was a mind-blowing experience for him.

“I don’t think my singing is that bad, and I also got to sing my favourite song from Bra Hotstix. I would definitely do this again if I could,” said Khumalo.

In the next episode, we will meet the four remaining masked characters: Robot, Lion, Fox, and Banana.

The South African leg of the globally successful singing competition guessing game premiered on S3 (formerly SABC3) in June.

