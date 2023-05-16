Documentary details Rosemary Ndlovu’s gruesome killing spree

A documentary about convicted cop-turned-serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu will air on Showmax in June.

Rosemary’s Hitlist tells the story of Ndlovu, who in 2021 was sentenced to six concurrent life terms for the murders of family members so she could claim insurance.

Ndlovu grew up in New Forest Village in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, and Thembisa in Ekurhuleni, where she later worked as a police officer.

The documentary details how on October 12 2015 Ndlovu’s live-in lover, Yingwani Maurice Mabasa, the father of her only living child at the time, went missing.

Three days later, Mabasa’s body was found in Olifantsfontein with 76 stab wounds.

Mabasa had 16 policies in his name amounting to more than R400 000 and Ndlovu was the beneficiary in all of them.

She also ordered hits on five of her family members – her sister, two nephews, a niece, and a cousin. Together, their insurance was worth more than R1.4-million.

Ndlovu received a further 30 years of which 10 years was for fraud, incitement to commit murder, and attempted murder of her mother, Maria Mushwana, her sister Joyce, and Joyce’s five children.

Delivering his judgment over a year ago, judge Ramarumo Monama compared Ndlovu to the 1932 murder case of Daisy de Melker, saying South Africa had not seen anything similar in the last 89 years.

Featured in Rosemary’s Hitlist are investigating officer Sergeant Keshi Mabunda and Colonel Nthipe Boloka, the station commander at Thembisa south police station, both of whom Ndlovu was accused of trying to assassinate from within prison.

Other people interviewed include Ndlovu’s prosecutor, advocate Riana Williams, and Everson Luhanga, the editor of Scrolla Africa who originally broke the story, family members of both Ndlovu and Mabasa, their landlord, and her former school teacher.

Ndlovu is back in court this year on new charges.

In February 2023, she and her co-accused, another former cop Nomsa Mudau, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to murder Mudau’s ex-husband Justice.

The four-part documentary includes footage from Ndlovu’s trial, where the media commentary was about how much Ndlovu seemed to have been enjoying the attention.

Rosemary’s Hitlist will premiere on Showmax on June 14, with new episodes on Thursdays.

See the trailer below:

