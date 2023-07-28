Documentary series ‘Unfollowed’ puts social media on trial

Showmax has dropped a trailer for Unfollowed, a documentary series that unpacks the growing phenomenon of cancel culture and its impact in South Africa.

Unfollowed will be hosted by radio and television news anchor Thembekile Mrototo, with each episode focusing on a different South African celebrity.

In 2017, Lady Zamar opened a case of rape against Sjava, who maintained his innocence. The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute, citing insufficient evidence.

In the first episode of Unfollowed, Lady Zamar will reflect on everything that happened, as well as the backlash she continues to receive on social media.

Journalists, activists, and legal experts will also weigh in.

In addition to Lady Zamar, Jub Jub, Mihlali Ndamase, Nonhle Thema, Ntsiki Mazwai, Phat Joe, Tol Ass Mo, and Zoe Mthiyane will also be featured.

They will also give the viewers raw, first-hand takes on what it really means to have one’s reputation tarnished and one’s career hanging by a thread.

Nomsa Philiso, CEO of MultiChoice’s general entertainment division, said Unfollowed will allow viewers to reflect on cancel culture and its place in pop culture.

The show will offer viewers an opportunity to decide if the treatment in each case was deserved.

Executive producer Graeme Swanepoel said social media can cultivate a culture of people coming together to shed light on an issue.

It can hold people accountable and sometimes force brands or employees to take action.

“Unfollowed also aims to give viewers the other side of the ‘cancel culture’ movement, and how damaging it can be,” said Swanepoel.

“We want to spark a thought-provoking conversation and put social media on trial, not the people Thembekile is interviewing.”

Unfollowed, the Showmax Original, will premiere on August 23.

