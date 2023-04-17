Duma Ndlovu to be bestowed with Order of Ikhamanga

Word of Mouth Pictures founder Duma Ndlovu is among a group of renowned people who will be bestowed with national orders by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ndlovu, who has created award-winning shows including Muvhango, Imbewu: The Seed, and Uzalo will be awarded with the prestigious Order Of Ikhamanga in Silver for his sterling work in the country’s television and film industry.

The awards are the highest accolades that South Africa bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and have made a significant impact on improving other people’s lives.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on April 28.

The former chairman of the South African Music Awards said he is incapable of finding the right words to show his appreciation for the nomination.

“I am grateful for this honour. It is a great honour for me,” said Ndlovu.

“This nomination has filled me with pride and I would like to thank the Presidency and the people of South Africa for honouring my talent. It is an incredible moment for me.

“I am almost incapable of finding the right words to convey my appreciation to you.”

Recently, Ndlovu received his second doctorate from the University of Zululand.

