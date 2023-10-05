eMedia celebrates 25 years of its e.tv channel and its Safta Awards

Media company eMedia is celebrating 25 years of its e.tv channel this October and gloated about its nine South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) wins recently.

“It’s not always been easy, but for 25 years we’ve managed to bring households the best in entertainment. Thank you, South Africa, for being part of our journey. We are incredibly proud of our productions, our talent, and the teams we work with,” said Helga Palmer – eMedia’s head of local productions.

The wins include:

• Best Achievement in Wardrobe (TV Soap/Telenovela) – House of Zwide

• Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling (TV Soap/Telenovela) – House of Zwide

• Best TV Soap – Scandal! – Ochre Media

• Best Actor in TV Soap – Melusi Mbele – Scandal!

• Best Achievement in Scriptwriting (TV Soap) – Scandal

• Best Achievement in original music/score (Telenovela) – The Black Door

• Best Achievement in Cinematography (Telenovela) – The Black Door

• Best Achievement in Cinematography (Documentary) – Changemaker Simphiwe Rorwana

• Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela – Scandal! – Ochre Media

Some of the productions, like Scandal! have been on air for 19 years – almost as long as the channel itself.

“In spite of on-going loadshedding, the dramas are keeping ratings – confirming that our viewers are loyal and enjoy the content.”

Meanwhile, eVOD, eMedia’s streaming platform, launched two years ago and has only focused on locally produced movies and dramas.

This platform also received three Safta Awards:

• Best Made for TV Movie – Whatever It Takes

• Best Supporting Actress in Feature Film – Awethu Sharon Hleli – You’re My Favourite Place

• Best Achievement in Scriptwriting (Feature Film) – The Umbrella Men.

