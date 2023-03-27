End of the road for another trio in Biggie’s house

The finale is around the corner and after 70 days of the 77 days in the Big Brother Titans house another trio was sadly evicted on Sunday.

Justin, Blaqboi and Thabang’s journey came to an end, leaving six housemates left in the house.

Avoiding eviction this week were Khosi, Kanaga Jnr and Yvonne. They will join Ipeleng, Ebubu and Tsatsii in the finale next Sunday.

Justin, Blaqboi and Thabang sat down individually with co-hosts Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka for a chat.

Justin said he had no game plan in the house and was fine with where he was and how far he had come, while Blaqboi spoke about his stuationships in the house with Nana, Khosi, and Blue Aiva. “None of it was a game to me,” said Blaqboi.

Thabang said he believes what he could do or could have done was to try his best.

“Coming into the game, I didn’t have a strategy. I actually think I was lucky to have gotten as far as I did in the game,” said Thabang.

“Olivia was too soon and we ended up not speaking much. Nelisa was a very complicated situation. I struggled trusting her.

“My unionship with Khosi was complicated, but now we’re just a little better than good. We’ll see what happens when she’s out herself.”

