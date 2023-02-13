End of the road for Jenni O and Mmeli in Biggie’s house 

After a dramatic and adventurous 28 days in the Big Brother Titans house, the journey has sadly come to an end for Jenni O and Mmeli, popularly known as Jenne Li.

The duo’s eviction leaves the house with 18 housemates competing for the ultimate prize.

After being evicted, Jenne Li sat down with co-hosts Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka. Mmeli, who was the season’s first-ever head of house, was asked about his game plan and how he felt about being in the house.

“I never had a strategy, my whole point was to have fun. People were taking things too seriously in the house,” said Mmeli.

For Jenni O, she was there to try to rediscover herself a little bit more. She also spoke a bit about her confrontational nature.

“I only did that when I was tried. I am literally a sweetheart. I felt like I was misjudged a little bit. If you sat down with me, you would understand where I am coming from, but not everyone in the house did that,” said Jenni O.

Surviving eviction was Juicy J and Olivia (Juiovla), Justin and Yvonne (Juvone), Blue Aiva and Kanaga Jnr (Kaniva), Khosi and Miracle OP (Khosicle), Nana and Thabang (Thabana) and Nelisa and Yemi Cregx (Yelisa).

