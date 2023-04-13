Extra performance added to Tamia’s tour of Mzansi in July

Glen 21 Entertainment has heard the requests of RnB sensation Tamia Marilyn Hill fans who will be touring the country in July.

The multi Grammy-nominated star returns to the country for the fourth time in a decade to serenade her music lovers. She is expected to tour three cities including Durban and Cape Town.

On Wednesday, it was announced that tickets to her July 8 show in Pretoria have been sold out, resulting in an addition of an extra performance on July 9.

The Pretoria shows will take place at the SunBet Arena Time Square.

“You asked for it and here it is, proudly brought to you by G21 Live and Vertex Events, an additional #Tamia Show,” Glen 21 Entertainment wrote on its social media account on Thursday.

Also read: RnB sensations to serenade South African fans

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author