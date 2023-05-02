Favourite fashion looks from the Met Gala 2023

This year’s event was themed on the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld and that only meant extravagant outfits, starched collars and black and white to honour Lagerfeld.
The fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted about 400 guests, and the late Lagerfeld’s cat was also honoured. Two celebrities were dressed as Choupette.
Rapper Cardi B rocked three outfits and managed to incorporate two different sides of Lagerfeld in two of her outfits.
Cardi B at the 2023 #MetGala. 😍 pic.twitter.com/TjnuqcTxq4
— Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) May 2, 2023
cardi b is one of the ultimate fashion girlies in the game rn pic.twitter.com/qHVnnYJTAH
— DIDU (@muglare) May 2, 2023
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/tFfktohrDS
— 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) May 2, 2023
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
A thread of the top 10 best looks at the #MetGala 2023
1. Rihanna & Asap Rocky ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RdryGSMC3V
— Chioma ❁ (@bzingers) May 2, 2023
Tems
Tems at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/KigJQiNkHu
— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
Keke Palmer
BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER. pic.twitter.com/6P1alAuK7H
— Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) May 1, 2023
Kim Kardashian
MET 2023 🤍 pic.twitter.com/sHWlDZHaWZ
— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 2, 2023
Burna Boy
Burna Boy at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DEpJyQv08c
— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
