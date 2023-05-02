Entertainment

Favourite fashion looks from the Met Gala 2023

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2023. / Instagram
The annual Met Gala, attended by the who’s who of the fashion industry, took place in New York on Monday evening.
This year’s event was themed on the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld and that only meant extravagant outfits, starched collars and black and white to honour Lagerfeld.

The fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted about 400 guests, and the late Lagerfeld’s cat was also honoured. Two celebrities were dressed as Choupette. 

Rapper Cardi B rocked three outfits and managed to incorporate two different sides of Lagerfeld in two of her outfits.


Trevor Noah 



A$AP Rocky and Rihanna 


Tems 


Keke Palmer 


Kim Kardashian


Burna Boy 


For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.
Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. 

Author

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.