Favourite fashion looks from the Met Gala 2023

The fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted about 400 guests, and the late Lagerfeld’s cat was also honoured. Two celebrities were dressed as Choupette.

Rapper Cardi B rocked three outfits and managed to incorporate two different sides of Lagerfeld in two of her outfits.

Cardi B at the 2023 #MetGala. 😍 pic.twitter.com/TjnuqcTxq4 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) May 2, 2023

cardi b is one of the ultimate fashion girlies in the game rn pic.twitter.com/qHVnnYJTAH — DIDU (@muglare) May 2, 2023



Trevor Noah



A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

A thread of the top 10 best looks at the #MetGala 2023 1. Rihanna & Asap Rocky ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RdryGSMC3V — Chioma ❁ (@bzingers) May 2, 2023



Tems



Keke Palmer



Kim Kardashian



Burna Boy



For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.