Former Miss SA 2020 runner up makes Miss SA top 30 again

Former Miss South Africa 2020 second runner-up Natasha Joubert has made it to the Miss SA 2023 top 30 as announced on Wednesday evening on the Miss SA platforms.

Natasha represented South Africa at the Miss Universe 2020 and also represented South Africa at the Miss Universe 2020 pageants.

These are the rest of the top 30 finalists for the Miss SA 2023 pageant:

Ané Oosthuysen(25)

Ane’ is from Vanderbijlpark, Vaal Triangle in Gauteng, a primary school teacher and a four-time graduate with degrees in Psychology and Medical Sociology.

Anelisa Nxele (22)

Anelisa is from iNanda, Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, a model and graduated with a Social Sciences degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, majoring in Economics.

Angie Mkwanazi (23)

Angie is from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, a Bachelor of Commerce graduate from the University of Pretoria.

Anke Rothmann (23)

Anke is a pharmacist intern, who is representing the Northern Cape. She obtained her Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the North West University in Potchefstroom.

Barbara Moagi (22)

Barbara is from Mahikeng in North West, a digital content creator and second-year digital marketing student at Vega School.

Bryoni Govender (26)

Bryoni is from Johannesburg and is a qualified lawyer working as a trainee associate, whilst awaiting admission to become an attorney.

Carmen Barnard (24)

Carmen is representing Gauteng, she is a model, dog lover and has a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of South Africa.

Hestie Jooste (25)

Hestie is from Pretoria in Gauteng, she is a spunky financial advisor who’s always surrounded by her loving family and fun friends.

Homba Mazaleni (23)

Homba is from Gonubie, East London in the Eastern Cape, and is a qualified sports scientist and student intern at the University of the Western Cape.

Jordan van der Vyver (27)

Jordan is from Durbanville, Western Cape, and is a model and businesswoman. The married model recently embarked on an entrepreneurial journey as the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of an online pioneering platform.

Karla Pienaar (23)

Karla is from the Harties community in the North West. She is a Social Science and Geography teacher at Hartbeespoort High School.

Keaoleboga Nkashe (27)

Keaoleboga is from Itsoseng in the North West, she is an educator, student, and model.

Khanya Desi (22)

Khanya is from Frankfort Location, Qonce in the Eastern Cape, she is a model and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in screenwriting from AFDA Johannesburg.

Lebohang Raputsoe (24)

Lebohang is from Sharpeville, Vereeniging in Gauteng, and works as an HR practitioner.

Lerato Maponya (26)

Lerato was born in Soweto, she graduated in International Relations from the University of Pretoria and currently works as an HR Manager in the emergency service industry.

Levern “Donnatella” José (23)

Levern is from Kimberley in the Northern Cape, she is a candidate property practitioner, a BCom law student at Eduvos Pretoria, and an entrepreneur.

Lungo Katete (25)

Lungo is from Midrand she is a creative at heart with a flair for all things design. This led her to achieve her Bachelors, Honours, and Master’s degrees in Architecture from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Malandi Marais (21)

Malandi is from Citrusdal in the Western Cape. She is a BCom Law graduate and is currently a post-graduate LLB student at Stellenbosch University.

Mbali Mbalu (25)

Mbali is from Mandalay, Mitchell’s Plain she is a marketing manager and consultant in the hospitality and entertainment industry, as well as an entrepreneur.

Melissa Nayimuli (27)

Melissa is from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape. She was born in a multicultural home to a Xhosa mother and Ugandan father. She is a passionate storyteller and currently works as a television and film creative producer in Johannesburg.

Michelle Kruger (28)

Michelle is from Mpumalanga and is a Candidate Attorney and model. She has a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts in Law degree from the University of Pretoria.

Naledi Mara (23)

Naledi comes from a township called Seshego in Limpopo. She holds a BA degree (criminology and psychology) from the University of Limpopo.

Nande Mabala (25)

Nande is from Zwelethemba, Worcester in Cape Town, and is a model, micro-influencer, philanthropist, and a triple major BA Arts graduate.

Ndyebo Lurayi (26)

Ndyebo is from Midrand and is the founder of Balleriia and Shot By Yebs. She is also a student pilot. Ndyebo is waiting graduation day to receive her Bachelor of Arts Degree from UNISA.

Nicole Eksteen (28)

Nicole is from the Winelands in the Western Cape. She is married and has an honours degree in fashion design, She is currently the project manager for a design and marketing agency.

Oreabetse “Rea” Molefe (23)

Oreabetse is from Northam, Limpopo. She is an International Relations student at UNISA and in 2022 completed a Climate Change and Health Certification at Yale University.

Rozelle Bester (27)

Rozelle is from the Free State and is a single mother working as a sales representative. She is also a model and make-up artist and is studying for her bachelor’s degree in education.

Sibusisiwe Zwane (20)

Sibusisiwe is from Shelly Beach, Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal is a final year architecture student at UKZN, and describes herself as a jill-of-all-trades.

Thandolwenkosi Hadebe (22)

Thandolwenkosi is from Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal and is a filmmaker who graduated in film and live performance at AFDA and recently completed her honours studies in innovation.

