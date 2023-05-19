Getting to know the ‘RHOJ’ season 3 ladies

The Real Housewives of Joburg Season Three (RHOJS3) returns this May after a three-year hiatus and the ladies are back with all the fashion and drama.

Making a return are Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathatho and Lebo ‘Jojo’ Mokoena who will be joined by Keabetswe Marema, Thobekile Mdlalose, Nicole Watson, and Mamus Koka.

Lebo ‘Jojo’ Mokoena

In the previous season, all of her ventures were tied to her ex-husband, but now she is setting out on her own. Currently, the host of a podcast and radio show is in the process of self-discovery. Lebo is ready to see what life looks like as a single businesswoman.

Lethabo ‘LeJoy’ Mathatho

Lethabo is returning from season two hoping to change the narrative and reintroduce herself. This time around, she wants to use her platform to support and uplift the boy child, while building her empire.

Keabetswe Marema

Keabetswe is a mother of three who will take viewers into her interesting yet complicated family dynamic, and her day-to-day life as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and healing. She also wants to find her passions and financial freedom from her ten-year marriage.Her goal is to encourage women to love themselves first and to realise that it’s never too late to find their happiness and everything else they deserve.

Thobekile Mdlalose

Thobekile is an entrepreneur, serial investor, and traditional healer, who knows how to get the action rolling. The advocate for healthy lifestyles has been an avid worker from a young age, however, her husband helped her fine-tune her career and set her ambitious spirit alight by providing her the business tools and tricks she needed.

Nicole Watson

Nicole is a serial entrepreneur and is divorced who believes she has the right mix for a reality television personality. She has taken on the challenge of creating successful businesses while dealing with challenges in her personal life.

Mamus Koka

Mamus Koka lives a very colourful life, with twists and turns on the way to becoming a force to be reckoned with. By day she works as an HR administrator for an NGO organisation and by night, on occasion, she shares content on her YouTube channel where she talks about a variety of topics while also hosting a podcast with her husband called, Couple of Things.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.