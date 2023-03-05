Gig proved that hip hop is alive & thriving, despite Amapiano

Lord Script’s Shibilika hit the airwaves as a chart-topping song after its release, a hip hop track that clearly highlights the culture is not dead, despite the amapiano hype.

The movement gave birth to Shibilika Series Party, hosted by Ballantines SA, and it seems this might end up being the next big thing in the hip hop space, and possibly a replacement for Back To The City (BTTC) if they are not willing to pull up their socks.

It was a secret location kind of invitation, but since it has passed I can safely reveal that we were hosted at The Mansion AKA 108 Bryanston Drive.

It was a blow to learn that the internationally acclaimed Nasty C, supposedly the big act of the night, could not pull through. But the party goers were still treated to a lovely day under the sun featuring Sjava. Aah, this one remains the humble celebrity among a few in the country. Man, I enjoyed going around and checking up on people and taking pictures with those who wanted to capture the moment.

The event was packed with some upcoming hip hop artists, in an effort to give them exposure, I guess. At least this is what the Ballentines ambassador Sinako Dunywa said, bringing all types of artists to the forefront and uniting arts – but the big names were not forgotten.

Okmalumkoolkat was a feature to the song and obviously had to support the movement, he was there from the beginning. You can tell, even from the pictures, that he let nothing disturb this moment, looked sacred to him – just hol’ the cup and enjoy, sure this was the mood.

Blxckie is always a must-have at those events, regardless whether it is at its beginning stage or not. This young man is an introduction to the future of hip hop and its culture in Mzansi, he possibly had more than enough gigs because he just went MIA.

Guys, we should respect our characters and stop these look-alikes. I nearly mistook some random patron for DJ Maphorisa. I think I should just nickname him Maphoyisa.

Seems the culture of hip hop has a certain hairdo type and Legends Barber did not fail the guests.

This is the kind of excitement that the hip hop scene has been missing and the streets have been demanding.

