‘Gomora’ creatives believe telenovela told a compelling story

Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora is in its last season of filming and will be coming to an end on October 20.

Gomora executive producers Thabang Moleya and Leanne Kumalo believe they have told a compelling story throughout the seasons.

Speaking to Sunday World on Monday, Moleya said Gomora has had a very successful and good run over the years, although it started at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We believe that we captured the audiences’ hearts, we really told a story that is very compelling, one that the whole family can sit around and enjoy. The process of telling a very successful and long-running story is hard,” said Moleya.

Moleya said Seriti Films is proud to have unleashed new talent in the show, adding that they are determined to close off with a bang.

Kumalo shared that it has been an interesting experience for the production, especially with restrictions in place during the first season of the show.

“Our stories really landed and resonated with people, it is going to be quite sad that it is coming to an end, but we have had so many highlights.

“For me, the biggest highlight was discovering new talent that is going on to do great things,” said Kumalo.

Also Read: Gomora to air its final season this April

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.