H.E.R to headline ‘Hey Neighbour’ music and lifestyle festival

American R&B singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, professionally known as H.E.R., has been announced as one of the headline acts for the Hey Neighbour three-day music and lifestyle festival in Pretoria this coming December.

Hey Neighbour is a global vibrant celebration of music, culture, and community.

Glen Netshepise from Glen 21 Entertainment said: “We’re absolutely buzzing to launch this incredible new festival. We’ve put heart, soul and a whole lot of rhythm into planning this event, and to finally share this news is a truly special moment. We’re confident that the world-class production and diverse lineup will create an experience that leaves an indelible mark on every attendee, fostering friendships that echo across the globe.”

H.E.R has won multiple awards and is known for her powerful vocals and soulful sound and this will be her first time performing in South Africa.

Her music consists mostly of R&B ballads.

Joining the songbird are American electronic DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers consisting of Alexander Alex Pall and Andrew Drew Taggart.

The music festival will take place at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria from 8-10 December.

