Hey Neighbour ticket prices leave festival goers in disbelief

Festival lovers were left shocked when the Hey Neighbour Festival team announced the line-up and ticket prices.

Taking place over three days in Pretoria in December, the festival will feature international house music legends Swedish House Mafia, the soulful H.E.R., the electrifying Khalid, and The Chainsmokers.

The general admission festival pass, priced at R3 899, will get you access to all the festival activities for three days including all stages, food stalls, bars, installations, and ablutions.

The VIP festival pass, priced at R4 999, includes everything in the general admission pass plus access to a dedicated VIP area with its own food stalls, bars, and merchandise.

Festival goers will also have access to the Gin & Bubbles garden, a relaxing oasis away from the crowds.

The organising team also announced various payment plans to purchase festival tickets.

If people do not want to travel back and forth, Hey Neighbour has camping options to consider, ranging from hard-core camping to glamping in style.

Don't miss out on Hey Neighbour Festival! Limited GA and VIP passes are available now, so secure your spot at the best price.

Act fast because quantities are limited. 🌍 #HeyNeighbour #HeyNeighbourFest #UniteThroughMusic#AfricasLargestMusicFestival pic.twitter.com/t2gImVtsA7 — HeyNeighbourFest (@HeyNeighbourFes) May 19, 2023

💀💀💀💀 THAT'S RENT MONEY‼️ — Lungelo Tshabangu (@MALUNGELANI) May 19, 2023

Hopefully this will be exceptionally better than that other festival that’s apparently delicious. — Mrs Wealthy Housewife (@reighnbowflower) May 19, 2023

We eagerly await your One Day Pass Tickets when you realize you ain't selling enough of the 3 day pass tickets and please be reasonable with the 1 day tickets to avoid your festival falling flat on its face. — Shakes🇿🇦 (@Shakes63469798) May 19, 2023

What are the perks of VIP? — Alroy Ndhlovu😎 (@mralroyndhlovu) May 19, 2023

Taking a payment plan for groove is some crazy business 😂😂😂 — Sela (@SelaMalesela) May 19, 2023

Also Read: H.E.R to headline Hey Neighbour& music and lifestyle festival

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.