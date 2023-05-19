Entertainment

Hey Neighbour ticket prices leave festival goers in disbelief

By Mbalenhle Zuma
International house music legends are billed to perform at the three-day Hey Neighbour Festival in December. / Instagram

Festival lovers were left shocked when the Hey Neighbour Festival team announced the line-up and ticket prices.

Taking place over three days in Pretoria in December, the festival will feature international house music legends Swedish House Mafia, the soulful H.E.R., the electrifying Khalid, and The Chainsmokers.

The general admission festival pass, priced at R3 899, will get you access to all the festival activities for three days including all stages, food stalls, bars, installations, and ablutions.


The VIP festival pass, priced at R4 999, includes everything in the general admission pass plus access to a dedicated VIP area with its own food stalls, bars, and merchandise.

Festival goers will also have access to the Gin & Bubbles garden, a relaxing oasis away from the crowds.

The organising team also announced various payment plans to purchase festival tickets.

If people do not want to travel back and forth, Hey Neighbour has camping options to consider, ranging from hard-core camping to glamping in style.

 

