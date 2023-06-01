Hungani Ndlovu and Tazz Nginda join ‘Skeem Saam’ season 12

Former Scandal! actor Hungani Ndlovu and Tazz Nginda are the latest actors to join SABC 1’s weekday soapie, Skeem Saam.

Ndlovu, who is also a dancer, will play Tbose’ Maputla’, previously played by Cornet Mamabolo.

Nginda comes on board as Sisanda Qhubeka, a charming, marketing strategist who oozes sex appeal and great confidence.

However, not everyone will welcome him with open arms, as he subtly stirs trouble that leaves the Maphosa kingdom divided.

Nginda makes his first appearance on 14 July.

It has also been revealed that season 12 has been updated with a fresh, and modern opening title sequence and updated logo.

