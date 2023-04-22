‘Imibuzo’ crime documentary to answer S.A’s biggest news stories

Showmax has just dropped a teaser for a new crime documentary Imbizo which aims to answer questions about some of South Africa’s biggest news stories.

In the Quarter 3 crime statistics released on 17 February 2023, police minister general Bheki Cele announced a 10.1% increase in murders and a 24.3% increase in attempted murder.

The first episode will revisit the 2015 murder of Nkululeko Habedi, better known as Flabba from Skwatta Kamp. His girlfriend, Sindisiwe Manqele, was released on parole last year, after serving eight years for stabbing him to death in his Alexandra home. Family, friends, Skatta Kamp members, journalists, investigators, and legal experts will give us their first-hand accounts of what really happened.

Other episodes will reinvestigate the murder of Tshegofatso Pulse, who went missing in 2020 after visiting her boyfriend, Ntuthuko Shoba, and was found dead four days later, eight months pregnant

The Enyobeni Tavern massacre, where 21 people died, many of them underage. The murder of LGBTQIA+ musician and activist Lindokuhle Cele, stabbed 21 times in a shop in Umlazi by someone he knew

Sibusiso Mpungose, who was found guilty of murdering his three biological children as well as his stepdaughter all under 16 years old. Tim Omotoso, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on 97 charges of rape, racketeering and human trafficking

The murder of Phumeza Pepeta, while she was sitting in a car comforting her mother during her father’s funeral. She was allegedly shot by her ex-husband, who was disguised in women’s clothing

The murder of Tshepang Pitse, whose body parts were found in the freezer of her husband, Flavio Hlabangwane. Sibongile Mali, who went on a spending spree after R14 million was erroneously deposited into her account. The 2017 murder of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena, whose burnt body was found in a field, leading to the conviction of her boyfriend, Sandile Mantsoe.

Zinzi Velelo, POP24’s head of content said: “The news cycle is shorter than ever these days, but our new interviews on Imibuzo show that these stories have had a lasting impact on everyone involved. Life in South Africa is full of twists and turns you don’t see coming. In some cases, time can bring perspective but it’s clear that the wounds are still raw. These stories deserve to never be forgotten.”

The first episode will premiere on Monday, 8 May 2023.

