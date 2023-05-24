Inaugural Amapiano Africa summit to focus on genre’s value, craft

Amapiano, the distinctively South African music genre that has taken the music world by storm, will have its inaugural Amapiano Africa Summit in June. The summit aims to create industry awareness and change for the youth.

The summit is curated and conceptualised by Thulani Maduse, who is well known in the entertainment and events industry as “Thulani Way”, under the With Or Without You company.

The two-day summit will be placing the spotlight on the ever-growing and proudly South African music genre.

The workshops will focus on translating the relevance and value of music and art.

Music will be further studied, not only placing a spotlight on it, but on the artists and their craft as well.

The aim is to equip artists with the necessary knowledge and skills to ensure that they benefit from their passion and ideas.

The motivation behind the summit lies in assisting mostly up-and-coming artists and their well-being, especially those from the townships.

“We’re proud to be bringing a unique and engaging summit that speaks to South African artists [who] would like to broaden their music and entertainment industry knowledge in order to enrich their careers. We’re also bringing various stakeholders from the private and public sectors to further educate all the artists and creatives in attendance. The spirit of networking is also imperative,” said Maduse.

The summit will take place at the popular entertainment spot, Zone 6 Venue in Diepkloof, Soweto, from June 23-24 2023.

