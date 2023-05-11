‘iNumber Number: Jozi Gold’ returns with stellar cast

The baddest buddy-cop duo, Chili and Shoes, played by S’dumo Mtshali and Presley Chweneyagae, respectively, return to the streets of Jozi with their badges and unorthodox way of fighting organised crime in iNumber Number: Jozi Gold.

The thriller action, which will premiere on Netflix on June 23, is a franchise created by Donovan Marsh.

Up against a worthy and elusive opponent in the Hyena Man (Bongile Mantsai), Shoes and Chili navigate the dangerous crime world determined to win at all costs.

The film’s set against South Africa’s iconic urban spaces, such as Alexandra Township and Braamfontein, infuses Kasi’s life and culture in this high-octane action title.

The cast includes seasoned veterans such as Fana Mokoena, Brenda Ngxoli, Clementine Mosimane, and Deon Lotz, to rising stars Noxolo Dlamini, Kgosi Flietor, Mxolisi Nodom.

INumber Number first premiered its 13-part series on DStv’s Mzansi Magic and later aired on Showmax.

Recently, Netflix started airing South Africa’s iconic TV show, Yizo Yizo.

