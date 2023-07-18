‘Izingane zeS’thembu’ fails to impress viewers

New reality television show Izingane zeS’thembu has failed to impress viewers after premiering at number 10 on DStv channel’s most watched shows for the month of June.

Izingane zeS’thembu, which is a spin-off shown of hit reality television show Uthando Nesthembu, received mixed reaction when it was announced that it will be coming to Mzansi Magic with viewers calling out the channel for repetition of shows.

The show gives viewers a front-row seat into the lives of the five older children of popular polygamist and businessperson, Musa Mseleku.

The stars of the show are Sne, Mpumelelo, Lwandle, Mpilo and Abongwe Mseleku who are navigating life as famous children of the business mogul and his four wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe.

The show, which airs on Tuesdays, also gives viewers a glimpse into aspiring polygamist Mpumelelo’s relationships with his two girlfriends – his firstborn’s mother, Vuyo Nciweni and pregnant Tirelo Kale.

According to viewership statistics released by the broadcasting research council of South Africa (BRCSA) Izingane zeS’thembu gave a lukewarm performance as it faced stiff competition with other shows on the paid viewing channels.

It garnered 534 433 adult viewers (viewers above 15-years old) on average and 639 974 overall viewers. The show is the third ranked most watched reality television show after X-Repo and Makoti Are You The One?

The most watched show on DStv for the month of June is Shaka Ilembe with 929 731 adult viewers and 1 092 449 overall viewers. Gomora remains the most watched soapie on the channel with 7877 118 adult viewers and 930 064 overall viewers.

Seven out of ten shows in the top 10 most watched shows on paid channels are Mzansi Magic shows while three other shows are on the Moja Love channels.

On the free to air channels, new show The Masked singer SA, which features judges Sithelo Shozi, Somizi Mhlongo, J’Something and Skhumba Hlophe came out second on the most watched shows on the channel after most watched soapie, The Estate.

