Kendrick Lamar latest addition to ‘Hey Neighbour’ festival

American rapper Kendrick Lamar Duckworth will be coming to South Africa in December for the inaugural Hey Neighbour festival. Lamar is the latest international artist that will headline the three-day festival, he has been confirmed as the day two headline act.

The 17-time Grammy winner joins the line-up alongside Swedish House Mafia, H.E.R., Khalid, and The Chainsmokers, each to deliver a mind-blowing performance at one of Africa’s most eagerly anticipated music festivals.

More acts for the festival are yet to be announced of local artists, DJs, and more international acts in the upcoming phases.

